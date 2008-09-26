Matthew Hill Still Missing: Can You Help?: UPDATED

UPDATE: Sadly Matthew’s body was found in Parkhurst forest yesterday by friends and family when they were searching for him.

With a week passing since the disappearance of Newport man Matthew Hill, the Police are renewing their appeal for any information as to the 22 year olds whereabouts.

Newport CID Detective Chief Inspector Clive Merrett said: “Matt, although popular amongst his friends, can be a solitary person, and spends time in Parkhurst Forest, where he has often camped. He will stay in the forest and live off the land for a week at a time. However, on these occasions he has kept in contact with his family or friends. There has been no contact since he was reported missing.

“Extensive enquiries have been carried out by the police. One thousand acres of Parkhurst Forest have been searched by trained officers and dogs as part of one of the largest search operations on the Isle of Wight in recent years.

“Although various sites have been identified in the forest where Matt might have camped, he has not been located. Other areas have been searched, including addresses where he is known to stay.”

“Statements have been taken from friends and relatives in order to try to obtain as much information as possible. Posters of Matt have been produced and will be distributed around the Isle of Wight, and on ferries.”

Matthew’s disappearance is causing great concern for his family and friends, if you may have seen him please get in touch on the numbers below. He is described as:

â— White

â— 5 foot 10 inches tall

â— Slim build

â— Short, dark brown, cropped hair

Matthew was last seen wearing:

â— A dark brown T-shirt with ‘ANIMAL’ written across the back in a lighter shade of brown.

â— White-coloured trainers

â— Beige-coloured three-quarter length trousers with zips that turn them in shorts

Anyone who sees Matthew is asked not to approach him directly because he is in vulnerable condition, but contact detectives at Newport CID on 0845 045 45 45, or the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.