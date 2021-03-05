Matthew’s fourth live stream for charity starts tonight, with added forfeits

As well as playing a multitude of games over 24-hours, Matthew Russell and his buddy Kieran Annis will be carrying out forfeits for donations. All in aid of a children’s cancer charity

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Matthew Russell taking part in the live stream in front of many computer screens

Matthew Russell (aka B4ldyL0cks) will be taking part in his fourth 24-hour charity stream for the children’s cancer charity, Clic Sargent, later today (5th March 2021).

Starting at 8pm (Friday) and finishing just after 8pm on Saturday, Matthew will be carrying out forfeits for donations (such as waxing, full power on a tens machine, pies to the face, etc) in order to raise as much as he can.

Donation targets for forfeits
Matthew says,

“When I reach certain donation amounts it will be doing forfeits for reaching those goals.”

In his previous charity streams, Matthew has raised money for Macmillan Cancer Support, Daisy Chains and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Joining in the fun
He’ll be doing all this alongside his good buddy, Islander Kieran Annis, (aka DJRann). They’ll be playing a multitudes of game over the 24 hours.

Show your support
If you’d like to show your support pop over to Matthew’s Virgin Money Giving page or his Tiltify page.

Image: © Robin Crossley

Friday, 5th March, 2021 8:27am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oiH

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*