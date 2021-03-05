Matthew’s fourth live stream for charity starts tonight, with added forfeits

Matthew Russell (aka B4ldyL0cks) will be taking part in his fourth 24-hour charity stream for the children’s cancer charity, Clic Sargent, later today (5th March 2021).

Starting at 8pm (Friday) and finishing just after 8pm on Saturday, Matthew will be carrying out forfeits for donations (such as waxing, full power on a tens machine, pies to the face, etc) in order to raise as much as he can.

Donation targets for forfeits

Matthew says,

“When I reach certain donation amounts it will be doing forfeits for reaching those goals.”

In his previous charity streams, Matthew has raised money for Macmillan Cancer Support, Daisy Chains and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Joining in the fun

He’ll be doing all this alongside his good buddy, Islander Kieran Annis, (aka DJRann). They’ll be playing a multitudes of game over the 24 hours.

Show your support

If you’d like to show your support pop over to Matthew’s Virgin Money Giving page or his Tiltify page.

Image: © Robin Crossley