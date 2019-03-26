Megan and Joey survive tumble at Grand National (sort of)

If you were at the Isle of Wight Grand National and Ashey Scurry on Sunday you may have spotted a female rider take a tumble.

We’re pleased to report that although Megan Edmonds, riding her beloved horse Joey, fell whilst racing, both she and Joey are well – mostly, that is.

1st class 1st aid

Unfortunately for Megan the fall resulted in a broken wrist and some very sore bruising.

However, she couldn’t praise enough the first aid care that she received,

“It was amazing.”

Here’s the moment Joey took a tumble:

Thanks to Jaymie Rigby for sharing the video and photo to Megan and Joey.



Sad fatality

Sadly one horse taking part in the Grand National was lost at the event.

Former racehorse, Richards Sundance, suffered a broken leg during the races and had to be put to sleep on the racecourse.

Our thoughts are with his owners.

