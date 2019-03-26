Megan and Joey survive tumble at Grand National (sort of)

High praise for the first aiders at the Ashey Scurry, after rider Megan takes a tumble and ends up with a broken wrist.

joey and megan

If you were at the Isle of Wight Grand National and Ashey Scurry on Sunday you may have spotted a female rider take a tumble.

We’re pleased to report that although Megan Edmonds, riding her beloved horse Joey, fell whilst racing, both she and Joey are well – mostly, that is.

1st class 1st aid
Unfortunately for Megan the fall resulted in a broken wrist and some very sore bruising.

However, she couldn’t praise enough the first aid care that she received,

“It was amazing.”

Here’s the moment Joey took a tumble:

Thanks to Jaymie Rigby for sharing the video and photo to Megan and Joey.

Sad fatality
Sadly one horse taking part in the Grand National was lost at the event.

Former racehorse, Richards Sundance, suffered a broken leg during the races and had to be put to sleep on the racecourse.

Our thoughts are with his owners.

Tuesday, 26th March, 2019 12:04pm

By

Nitonia

“Sad fatality
Sadly one horse taking part in the Grand National was lost at the event.

Former racehorse, Richards Sundance, suffered a broken leg during the races and had to be put to sleep on the racecourse.”

Coupled with the fact that most of the entrance money went to the Isle of Wight Hunt makes this a pretty barbaric days entertainment all-round.

Vote Up00Vote Down
26, March 2019 1:37 pm
