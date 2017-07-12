Men bottled in seafront attack

Police share this appeal for information. Ed

We’re investigating an incident where three men were assaulted with beer bottles in Sandown on Sunday 9 July.

It happened between 10:30pm and 11:30pm on Culver Parade at the Sun Dial Café.

No-one was seriously hurt, everyone was left with cuts and bruises.

We’ve arrested four men from Sandown on suspicion of affray as part of our investigation. They’ve all been released from custody without charge, but remain under investigation.

Get in touch

If you saw what happened please call PC Scott Carine at Newport Police Station on 101 quoting 44170263674. Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

Image: EDDIE under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.