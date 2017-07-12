Pro-link group to present their argument to Isle of Wight council

This in from the council. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council’s new administration is keen to engage with the fixed link debate.

Presently, a date is being sought for the Policy and Scrutiny Committee for Regeneration, Planning, Housing and the Environment and other interested councillors, to receive an informal presentation regarding the proposals, to ensure a better understanding of the options. This is expected to take place in the early autumn.

Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, said:

“The ‘pro-link’ group want a ‘letter of support’ from the council to back their application for funding to enable a feasibility study for their proposals. This study would form the next stage in progressing any potential plans for a fixed link in the future and to enable the discussions to progress, subject to the study outcomes. “I am keen to understand more about the proposals before making a decision so we have invited the ‘pro-link’ group to present their case, and welcome the opportunity to learn more.”

Once all the evidence is received and considered the committee will make a recommendation to the council’s Cabinet for a decision on the council’s position regarding a letter of support.

