Did you see Ryde High Street row? Police want your help

Police share this latest appeal, Ed

We are investigating a public order incident that took place in Ryde on Monday 10 July.

Shortly after 5:10pm two men at the Santander cash point on the High Street were involved in a verbal disagreement, which escalated, with a man and a woman who was using a mobility scooter.

No-one was seriously hurt.

Witness appeal

Enquiries are ongoing to make contact with all the parties believed to have been involved to establish exactly what happened. We are however aware that there were a number of witnesses in the area at the time who may be able to assist us.

Get in touch

Anyone who has mobile phone footage or who saw what happened should call PC Jason Taylor at Ryde Police Station on 101 quoting 44170264775.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.