Merry Christmas to OnTheWight readers

Whether you are celebrating Christmas or not today, we wish you a peaceful and enjoyable day.

Christmas decorations

Seasons greetings to all OnTheWight readers. Whether you’re celebrating Christmas or not, we hope you all have an enjoyable and peaceful day.

This is now our 12th Christmas bringing you Isle of Wight news and comment. We thank you for your support over the years.

2017 will see something exciting new developments from OnTheWight, aimed at helping Islanders even more.

Image: pagedooley under CC BY 2.0

Sunday, 25th December, 2016 10:52am

