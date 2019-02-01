Met Office forecast icy stretches for the Isle of Wight

The snow is beginning to melt away in many parts of the Isle of Wight, whilst others are turning icy. The Met Office has the latest forecast for the next 24 hours.

Michael Dangerfield - bench 640

Following last night’s snowfall for part of the Isle of Wight, the Met Office shares this latest update going into the weekend.

Valid from 1pm Friday until 11am Saturday they say:

Friday’s snow will gradually ease during Friday evening and night. Meanwhile, icy stretches are expected as temperatures fall Friday late afternoon and evening, especially where there is lying snow or where there has been any melting of snow during Friday daytime.

What to expect
Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
Ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services in areas where snow continues for a time Friday afternoon and evening.

Image: © Michael Dangerfield | Wight Productions

Friday, 1st February, 2019 12:08pm

By

