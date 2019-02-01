New equipment to reveal the Isle of Wight’s extraordinary natural world

Claire shares this latest news on behalf of The Common Space. Ed

The Common Space, the not-for-profit organisation based in Sandown Bay, has received funding for special equipment that helps transform the way we look at nature on the Island, thanks to help from the Island Roads Foundation.

What is The Common Space?

Along with Arc and Artecology, The Common Space runs a packed calendar of science and nature events, Discovery Bay, designed to help people learn about wildlife close-up and Isle of Wight residents and visitors can join in with Science Week and safaris, Beach, Bugs & Bones, through to Hullabaloo and Biology Week.

Founder: Free science events with a world-class microscope

Ian Boyd, founder and director at The Common Space, explains,

“We are very grateful to the Island Roads Foundation for this fantastic funding award. We will now be able to equip our Discovery Bay programme of free science events with a world-class microscope. “The Micro-Eye is coming all the way from New Zealand and is a very tough bit of kit, designed to be safe and easy for any age and so will be accessible to all of our thousands of visitors. “With the help of the Island Roads Foundation, we can now do even more to reveal the Island’s extraordinary natural world.”

A suitably magnified cheque was presented to the team at their base near Browns, Sandown this week by Joanne Saunders, Island Roads and Samantha O’Rourke, Island Roads Foundation.

Keep an eye out (see what we did there?!) for Discovery Bay events on The Common Space Facebook page @thebaytcs and @ShapingTheBay.

Image: © Joe Robinson