Met Office update severe weather warning

The Met Office have issued an update to their earlier severe weather warning for rain.

The Isle of Wight is included in the Yellow (be aware) warning

Valid between 10.45am Thursday and 2am on Friday, it reads:

Thunderstorms will develop across parts of England and Wales today before clearing by early Friday. While these storms may miss many places, where they do develop intense downpours are likely, bringing the threat of sudden flooding of roads, transport routes, homes and businesses. Lightning and hail may be additional hazards.

It’s pretty sunny in Ventnor at the moment, that could all change.

Image: *suika * under CC BY 2.0