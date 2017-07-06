Met Office update severe weather warning

Be careful leaving your washing out today – the Met Office say it’s going to rain and have issued a severe weather warning.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

raining

The Met Office have issued an update to their earlier severe weather warning for rain.

The Isle of Wight is included in the Yellow (be aware) warning

Valid between 10.45am Thursday and 2am on Friday, it reads:

Thunderstorms will develop across parts of England and Wales today before clearing by early Friday.

While these storms may miss many places, where they do develop intense downpours are likely, bringing the threat of sudden flooding of roads, transport routes, homes and businesses.

Lightning and hail may be additional hazards.

It’s pretty sunny in Ventnor at the moment, that could all change.

Image: *suika * under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 6th July, 2017 11:02am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2frk

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Rain

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*