MHI Vestas launched the Parliamentary Blades Project

The Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner recently visited MHI Vestas Offshore Wind near Newport, to launch an exciting new project which celebrates the Island based manufacturer’s contribution to the UK economy, advances in offshore wind technology, and the rapidly falling cost of electricity from offshore wind.

Parliamentary Blades Project

To commemorate this industry success, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has launched The Parliamentary Blades Project.

The project will follow blade components signed by over 30 MPs and Peers, including Andrew Turner, and dignitaries from across the UK during a reception at the Houses of Parliament at the end of 2016, from production to installation and into operation. The signed components will be split between two blades; one destined for Walney Extension Offshore Wind Farm in Morecambe Bay.

The second will be one of the very first offshore wind turbine blades ever manufactured in the UK and then exported to a Continental European offshore wind farm in Germany (Borkum Riffgrund 2 Offshore Wind Farm).

‘Brand the Blades’ competition

This project will also involve MPs from across the country engaging with young people from their constituencies by inviting local schools to take part in a ‘Brand the Blades’ competition to name and design the logo of the Parliamentary Blades.

The winning schools will win a bespoke STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) workshop from representatives of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind’s Isle of Wight manufacturing team and offshore wind farm service and maintenance team. The winning schools will also have the use of Oculus Rift virtual reality technology for an entire week at their school to get as realistic as possible understanding of these giant, world record breaking offshore machines.

Official handover

Andrew Turner attended a ceremony at MHI Vestas Offshore Wind’s Island facility to mark the official handover of components for The Parliamentary Blades and to congratulate the production team.

Andrew said,

“This is a wonderful project that highlights the skills and expertise we have here on the Isle of Wight. We have many high-value engineering firms that are competing successfully on the world stage. “MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has invested significantly in their facility here and employs over 300 people on the Island. I am pleased to be able to support The Parliamentary Blades Project and look forward to following its progress to its installation.”

Meeting the team

As well as officially handing over the components, Andrew Turner also received a tour of the state-of-the-art facility, observed the build process and met with several MHI Vestas team members that will be working on The Parliamentary Blades.

James Luter, Production Director MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, added:

“MHI Vestas are really proud of the team here on the Island. We have a highly-skilled and dedicated group of men and women that are at the vanguard of advanced manufacturing, helping to ensure that offshore wind becomes the most competitive large-scale electricity generating technology. “We are investing approximately £1 million in a partnership with the Isle of Wight College supported by Solent Local Enterprise Partnership that will enable our Island-based team to gain a range of qualifications including City & Guilds Composite Engineering.”

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, based on the banks of the River Medina, produces blades that form part of the innovative V164-8MW wind turbine, the most powerful wind turbine in the world.

These turbines produce enough electricity in a single rotation from one individual turbine to power an average UK household for 29 hours (13,3 KWh), and have significantly reduced the cost of producing electricity through offshore wind.

