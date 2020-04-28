More houses planned at Dairy following previous planning approval

Another development could take place at Noke Common as outline planning permission is sought for more houses.

The application, submitted by Noke Common Dairy, would demolish outbuildings, barns and storage units to build nine houses — with permission previously granted in April 2018 for six on the same site.

Agent: “Substantial undersupply of new housing”

Adding three more houses to the development, planning agents said in a design and access statement the applicant was aware of the substantial undersupply of new housing across the Island and has identified the opportunity of making more efficient use of the site.

Outline plans seek permission from the Isle of Wight Council for seven three-bed chalet bungalows and two four-bedroom houses arranged in a courtyard style, each with parking spaces and other landscaping features.

Extant permissions

Currently, two other applications have been granted close by the proposed development — ten houses to the land of west of Hogan Road and seven bungalows down the road where number 33 Noke Common once stood — but have yet to start building.

During the Coronavirus lockdown, no site notices will be put up by the Isle of Wight Council’s planning officers — instead neighbours will be contacted and planning applications advertised in the local press. See the council’s planning portal for more details.

Comments on the planning application (20/00520/OUT) can be made online or via email to the planning team within 21 days from when the application will be advertised.