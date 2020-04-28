Can you help identify the locations of these six Isle of Wight Victorian photographs?

Can you spot the locations of the six images which form part of a collection of more than 600 glass plate negatives taken by Sandown photographer, James Dore (1854-1925)? Leave a comment and don’t forget to number your answers

Can you identify any of the locations in these photographs? If so, then the Isle of Wight Heritage Service would like to hear from you.

The six images form part of a collection of more than 600 glass plate negatives taken by Sandown photographer, James Dore (1854-1925), that provide a vivid record of Island life at the turn of the 20th century.

While many of the places featured in Dore’s work are known, the locations in these six photographs remain a mystery. 

Smout: Clues in the photographs?
Richard Smout, Isle of Wight Heritage service manager, said:

“It is possible that one or more of these pictures was not taken on the Isle of Wight.

“However, there may be a few clues in some of the photographs, and in all cases it is worth remembering that Dore was Sandown-based.

“He took pictures across the Island but there is likely to be an emphasis on communities in the south-east corner.”

Photo one – (ref:1292)

Soldiers and band marching on the Isle of Wight

Notes: Presence of a band as well as of soldiers may imply that there is a barracks somewhere in the vicinity. Fields on the left, clumps of cottages on the right. Larger buildings at the top of the hill.

Photo two – (ref:12290)

Riders on horses on the Isle of Wight

Notes: Background blurred but buildings are tall and distinctive. Event is taking place on wide-open grassed area, possibly in a flood plain.

Photo three – (ref:12291)

Men chatting outside thatched cottage with dog on the wall

Notes: Substantial thatched cottage angled to the road, with lean-to at the road end of the building. Appears to be on a bend.

Photo four – (Ref:12293)

Woman talking down the road beside semi-detached houses

Notes: Building materials and the steepness of the road seem to point to this being on the Undercliff. Hard to tell if the road is on a hairpin bend or whether the lower road is a lane or private drive.

Photo five – (Ref:12322) 

Woman feeding chickens and turkey in farmhouse yard

Notes: Fine farmhouse with steep-pitched roof. There are a number of examples on the Isle of Wight. Impressive stone wall.

Photo six – (Ref:12346)

Flooded grassland with pine trees

Notes: If this is in Isle of Wight it is clearly in an area that floods regularly. Note the raised walkway, which may be a platform for a railway halt. Number of pine trees may also offer a clue.

If you can help identify the locations, please contact the Isle of Wight Heritage Service at museums@iow.gov.uk  

About the photographer
As well as being a talented photographer, James Dore was an original founder member of Sandown Fire Brigade and for 21 years he was the chairman of the management committee of Whitecroft hospital.

He introduced regular fetes and entertainment to hospital life and made many improvements for the well-being of patients and staff.

As a photographer, he exhibited at the World’s Fair Chicago in 1893 and won medals at many photographic exhibitions. He sold his magic lantern slides from his shop located at 27 High Street, Sandown, where he also sold and repaired watches, clocks and music boxes.

A selection of over 200 of the images can be viewed on the Isle of Wight Council Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

iliketrees
What a great idea for this lockdown period. I love stuff like this. I’ll have a crack at photo four. I instantly thought I recognised this as the lower section of St Lawrence Shute. Now, having looked at the Google Street view, I’m doubting myself a little :) The houses and their chimneys on the left look very different to what is there now (but it’s possible… Read more »
28, April 2020 11:49 am
danst16s

The last picture (12346) looks like a view of the River Yar at Freshwater with the causeway crossing it. Looks to be taken from where The Crundles now is.
12293 definitely looks like the bottom of St.Lawrence Shute where it joins Seven Sisters Road.

28, April 2020 12:25 pm
iliketrees

The pines that came to my mind were in a similar part of the world danst https://goo.gl/maps/3EdAGdSsTkgyvVxF6

There are marshes beyond that, but not sure if that water going up to the left makes sense from mine.

28, April 2020 1:57 pm
jasoncarter

The third one (12291) is just south of the Causeway bridge in Freshwater – most of that old wall is still there! https://goo.gl/maps/oCHAktUMsGXpH8PM9

28, April 2020 12:59 pm
iliketrees

Great spotting Jason. I’m with you, amazing that it’s still so similar!

28, April 2020 1:44 pm
danst16s

The first picture with the marching band looks like Queens Road, Freshwater. The second pic with the horses looks like it could be taken from Norton Green looking towards Yarmouth.

28, April 2020 1:14 pm
