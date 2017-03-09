Emma shares this latest news from the Earl Mountbatten Hospice. Ed

The stories of the people involved in the early beginnings of Earl Mountbatten Hospice, and how their experiences shaped the services that are provided today, are to be captured as a lasting legacy thanks to National Lottery players.

The hospice, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary year, has been awarded a Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) Sharing Heritage grant of £8,000.

Mountbatten Memories

The funding offers the opportunity to tell the story of the hospice, and its place in the Island’s heritage, through a collection of oral history interviews called “Mountbatten Memories”.

Volunteers will be trained in interview and audio recording techniques and involved in helping to collect the stories of people in the community.

Take part in reminiscence events

A number of reminiscence events will be held in the hospice’s shops aimed at finding stories that may not be widely known about. The volunteers will be based at each shop for one day, engaging with customers and asking them to recall how they have been involved in the hospice’s development. The reminiscence events are being held on the following dates, at the following locations:

10am to 4pm, Monday 27 March – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Shop, 118 High Street, Ryde

10am to 4pm, Tuesday 28 March – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Shop, Lugley Street, Newport

10am to 4pm, Wednesday 29 March – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Shop, High Street, Wootton Bridge

10am to 4pm, Thursday 30 March – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Shop, High Street, Cowes

10am to 4pm, Friday 31 March – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Shop, Pier Street, Ventnor

10am to 4pm, Monday 3 April – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Shop, Avenue Road, Freshwater

10am to 4pm, Tuesday 4 April – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Shop, Lane End Road, Bembridge

10am to 4pm, Wednesday 5 April – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Warehouse, River Way Industrial Estate, Newport

10am to 4pm, Thursday 6 April – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Shop, Regent Street, Shanklin

10am to 4pm, Friday 7 April – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Shop, Ferry Road, East Cowes

Touring exhibition

The results of these reminiscence events will ensure that the community’s voice is reflected in a touring exhibition. Short audio clips taken from the interviews, which will also feature stories from previous staff, volunteers and supporters, will be used to enhance an exhibition, which will tour our ten hospice shops as well as be present at other 35th anniversary events throughout 2017.

A leaflet will also be produced replicating some of the aspects of the exhibition, and signposting people to the full-length interviews on the hospice website.

Capturing the history of our Island’s hospice

Commenting on the award, Chief Executive Nigel Hartley said:

“I am delighted that we have been awarded this National Lottery grant, which will help us to capture the history of our Island’s hospice in a unique and engaging way. The hospice belongs to our whole community and I hope that everyone who listens to these stories feels connected to the hospice, whether that is through shared experiences and being involved in the Island’s heritage, or by contributing and supporting us into the future.”

Stuart McLeod, Head of the Heritage Lottery Fund South East, said:

“We’re delighted to support Earl Mountbatten Hospice to capture the history of the charity’s development and of the wider Isle of Wight community. Thanks to National Lottery players, the hospice’s hidden stories will be saved for future generations and volunteers equipped with a new set of skills.”

Image: mkeefe under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.