Move forward with your life after domestic abuse with ‘Mind the Gap’ course

A free, twelve module ‘Mind the Gap’ course begins in September, designed specifically for men who have been victims of domestic abuse.

The programme has been created as a follow-on from the amazing Freedom Programme provided nationally by Refuge, which focuses on the perpetrator and how to deal with that person.

What is ‘Mind the Gap’

Mind the Gap is focused on you and will move you forward in your life – after domestic abuse – as a more confident and able person.

The course takes you from where you are now, to where you want to be in twelve sessions. You will begin to notice the changes in yourself in just a few sessions and build on those.

Book now

The free course begins on 10th September and runs for twelve sessions, ending in November.

Call on (01983) 754666 or email – hello@breakthecycle.org.uk

You can find out more about Mind the Gap course by visiting the Break the Cycle Website.

Highly-experienced life coach and trainer

Maggie Currie is an internationally renowned, professional transformational coach and consultant, published author and radio presenter, who has spent more than a decade learning her skills and working with clients throughout the UK and worldwide from her base on the Isle of Wight.

She is one of the top 10% of coaches in the UK. Read more about Maggie’s experience and approach on her Website.

Funded by The Lottery, WightAid, HIWCF and supported by OnTheWight.

Image: dakohuang under CC BY 2.0