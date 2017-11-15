National role for young Isle of Wight Green Party officer

Vix Lowthion shares this latest news from Isle of Wight Green Party. Ed

The Isle of Wight Green Party held its AGM on Saturday 11th November at the Riverside Centre in Newport.

Re-elected Chairman, Daniel James, gave a comprehensive report of the achievements of the local party in the last 12 months, and our contribution to the national Green movements.

“We recorded the second highest Green result across the nation in June. In only three years we have secured our position as one of the strongest local parties in the entire country, and should be rightly proud of our success.”

Rep for Island councillors

Party members elected key officers for the next 12 months, including the new role of Green Councillors representative, Ventnor Town Councillor Stephen Cockett.

He will lead on furthering the development, knowledge and skills of our Island Councillors.

National LGBTIQ committee

Other notable appointments include Ryde student Charlie Button (pictured, on the right) as the new IW Greens Equality Officer. In addition, Charlie now sits on the national Green Party LGBTIQ committee and was also elected at conference in York at the weekend onto the national Young Greens executive.

Community campaigner Cameron Palin, who has spent the last 12 months fighting in Ryde for the Ice Rink and a working Floating Bridge in East Cowes, was elected the Young Greens Officer for the local Party.

A comprehensive list of the new Executive should be available at https://isleofwight.greenparty.org.uk by the end of today.