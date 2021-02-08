Neighbours oppose plans for a new crematorium in Newchurch

Neighbours are objecting to plans for a new independent crematorium in Newchurch, with the main concern being the impact on traffic.

Citing an increased demand, William Hall Funeral Directors are seeking permission to install crematorium facilities in a new service building at its Sunny Brow base on Winford Road.

The new building would also be larger to carry out services at the site, seating up to 150 people at a time.

“New crematorium long overdue”

One supporter of the project said a new crematorium was long overdue , with the Island being ‘subjected’ to the one in Whippingham which had always put them off the idea of being cremated.

Support from Environmental Health

Environmental Health had no objections to the application regarding odour and air quality as the crematorium will be required to operate under an environmental permit.

It did request further information on noise levels but said modern crematoria plants are typically designed to operate at low noise levels due to the sensitive nature of the site.

Newchurch Parish Council is also supporting the development.

Opposition to the plans

However, some residents said it would damage the character and appearance of the local landscape, ‘destroying’ the current quality of life they have, with a potentially detrimental effect on property values.

One objector said the increased traffic would be totally unacceptable on the main Winford Road through to Newchurch, as drivers already ignore the speed restrictions and a slow-moving funeral procession would only increase the dangers.

“Increased pollution”

Another objector said the crematorium was not needed — a fact disputed in planning documents — but the impact of residents nearby would be immense, not just with pollution from increased vehicle movements, but any potential emissions from the crematorium.

Several residents questioned why the current council-run crematorium in Whippingham could not be extended instead.

The consultation period is now over, but the Isle of Wight Council is yet to make the final decision.

