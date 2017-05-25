New Bembridge parish council votes to drop contentious planning application

A highly contentious planning application, submitted by Bembridge Parish Council to develop premises on the High Street, is to be withdrawn.

The decision was made at an Extraordinary meeting on Tuesday evening (23rd May) after the Isle of Wight council planning officers advised they would recommend refusal of the application.

Planning officers advised the application did not comply with the Bembridge Neighbourhood Development Plan or the housing needs survey.

A spokesperson for the parish council told OnTheWight that planning officers had gone back to them with a recommendation to put an affordable unit upstairs. Instead of submitting a revised plan, the parish council decided to withdraw the application.

Draw a line

A spokesperson for the parish council told OnTheWight

“Recent events within Bembridge have seen a majority of new Councillors elected on 4th May with a mandate to save 5/7 High Street and the withdrawal of this planning application will help draw a line under the emotive months preceding the election.”

They went on to say,

“Bembridge Parish Council held a productive meeting with Councillors working together for the

good of the community and many resolutions were passed unanimously.”

Cllr Mike Curtis of Bembridge Fish, who occupies the ground floor of the premises, stepped out of the meeting during the debate and vote.

