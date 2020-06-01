New Island Line trains will be delayed

News OnTheWight has discovered there has been a delay to the first of the new Island Line trains – which was due to arrive for testing in early summer.
The Coronavirus pandemic has had an impact, with delays in the supply chain.
Arriving in September
News OnTheWight has learnt the first of the new trains will now be arriving in September, one year on from the original announcement.
A spokesperson for South Western Railway told News OnTheWight,
“Unfortunately, the current Coronavirus situation has resulted in delays in the supply chain, and with social distancing measures at the manufacturing site, we now expect these trains to arrive on the Isle of Wight in September.”
Monday, 1st June, 2020 12:40pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nHk
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Train, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓