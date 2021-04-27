New owners for Brown’s Family Golf and Cafe in Sandown

Brown’s Family Golf and Cafe in Sandown has new owners as of this week.

Kate and Geoff Scandrett picked up the keys to the popular Sandown attraction yesterday (Monday) after signing an 18-month lease with Isle of Wight council.

Messages of support

Kate posted the news to Sandown Hub Facebook Page last night, which resulted in over 130 messages of support from Islanders.

The community have been bowled over by the news as back in February the Isle of Wight council said they had received no bids to take on the venue, which has been closed since the end of last season (October 2020).

The husband and wife team don’t yet say when they are reopening, but advise that they’ll be able to let everyone know soon.

Future tied up with Dinosaur Isle

The future of the venue has in recent years been tied up with the Isle of Wight council’s plans for Dinosaur Isle.

As reported by News OnTheWight in March, any decision on the future of the facility has now been deferred until after the May 2021 council elections.

Image: © Kate Scandrett