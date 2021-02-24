No bids to run Brown’s Family Golf Course and Cafe

Despite there being over 50 expressions of interest in Brown’s Family Golf Course and Cafe, no bids were submitted by the deadline.

Sandown resident, Paul Coueslant had asked at tonight’s full council meeting how many bids had been received and when the successful bidder would be chosen.

IWC will review position
Leader of the Isle of Wight council (IWC), Dave Stewart, replied that as no bids were received by the 19th February deadline, the IWC would review the position in relation to the future operation of the site.

Brown’s was being offered on a short-term lease of 12 months. This, and the uncertain future of Dinosaur Isle and surrounding area may have put potential tenants off.

