New rules for parking at the Riverside Centre

Take note of the new rules for parking at the Riverside Centre to avoid getting a parking ticket.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

enter registration on tablet for parking at riverside

Commmunity Action have issued details of new parking arrangements at Riverside centre, so if you park there please take note.

In order that the car park can be used by users of the Riverside Centre, a new parking system has been introduced. 

Parking is still free whilst you are visiting the Riverside, but you must register your car registration number on the ipad located at Reception. 

Failure to use the car park appropriately will result in a fine, which is managed by an external company. 

Friday, 23rd August, 2019 10:22am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n8V

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Newport

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*