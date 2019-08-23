New rules for parking at the Riverside Centre

Commmunity Action have issued details of new parking arrangements at Riverside centre, so if you park there please take note.

In order that the car park can be used by users of the Riverside Centre, a new parking system has been introduced.



Parking is still free whilst you are visiting the Riverside, but you must register your car registration number on the ipad located at Reception.



Failure to use the car park appropriately will result in a fine, which is managed by an external company.