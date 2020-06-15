Newchurch Moors Nature Reserve now a reality thanks to generous donations

If you were one of those who donated to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust’s Newchurch Moors funding drive, you’ll be pleased to hear that the land has been secured for wildlife thanks to you.

HIWWT say,

“Situated in the beautiful Eastern Yar Valley, Newchurch Moors was created in 2019 thanks to generous donations from our supporters – and a gift in the Will of Gwendolen Bunce – meant that we were able to purchase the land just before Christmas – a great way to round off the year!”

Newchurch Moors Nature Reserve

The sites have been combined with existing Trust reserve, Martin’s Wood, to create Newchurch Moors Nature Reserve, one of the most exciting sites the Trust manages.

It’s already home to amazing wildlife such as barn owl, water vole and kingfisher, and HIWWT have big plans to make this 124 acre nature reserve a truly special place for wildlife and people.

Among the melody of the songbirds, including bullfinch, treecreeper, long tailed tit and blackcap, the distinctive drum from greater spotted woodpecker can be heard.

Perfect for families with small children

At Martin’s Wood, a leisurely circular walk through mixed woodland and open fields, taking about an hour, is perfect for families with small children. Although the paths are unsurfaced, the ground is relatively flat and dry all year round.

Find out more about the Reserve by visiting the HIWWT Website.

Image: andywordsworth under CC BY 2.0