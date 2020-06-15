The Tea House Crowdfunder will help secure future of this homegrown Isle of Wight

The Tea House in Ventnor is calling for support with their latest Crowdfunder.

The global Covid-19 pandemic has created a very uncertain landscape for millions of British small businesses. And whilst Government funding has helped in preventing the immediate collapse of the Tea House, this funding alone cannot secure the future of this homegrown Ventnor business.

The Tea House was opened in 2016 as an arts cafe specialising in loose leaf tea, art, and all things vintage, offering a wide range of delicious home-cooked meals alongside infamous home bakes with gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options.

Supporting Island creatives

This fully licensed venue has been at the heart of Ventnor’s community with regular evening events. The Tea House has shared its space with others such as Baby Box, Ventnorville, and The Ventnor Fringe. Their aim has always been to support other Island creatives, musicians, and food producers.

Businesses like The Tea House in Ventnor, and others in similar seasonal places around the country, already struggle with fluctuations in footfall and income but something as unprecedented as the Coronavirus is hitting the hospitality industry especially hard.

Loss of revenue – but bills continue

It costs a lot of money to keep a business afloat; it’s needed for the job security of the staff, to maintain the premises, cover for essential bills including various forms of insurance and ultimately money is needed to ensure a future for the business beyond 2020, as the Tea House haven’t been able to make the revenue that they normally would have done.

Khia Janzen, Business Owner, and Manager, said,

“Asking for help has never been our strong suit but we don’t want to go down without a fight… and we don’t think you would want that either so here we are… We’re just a Tea House, standing in front of our comrades, asking you to save us – with apologies to Julia Roberts.”

Help them reach the target

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (SLEP) are offering small businesses Matched Funding, meaning that if The Tea House reach their goal of £8,000 through crowdfunding they will be considered for a grant from the SLEP.

If successful, this grant will ensure the survival of the business through the uncertain summer season after the ease of lockdown and contribute to maintaining the business through the winter months.

Khia added,

“We will be waiting with bated breath and open arms – well, probably face masks and a broom handle between us, but still – to welcome you, our wonderful friends, customers, and acquaintances back to The Tea House to enjoy delicious loose-leaf tea, Island-roasted coffee, homemade cakes and much more.”

The Tea House is offering a variety of great rewards for donating, to find out more and sponsor head over to their Crowdfunder Page.