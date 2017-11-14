Newport Football Club: Location of new site for football ground revealed

As has been previously reported, Newport Football Club, have been forced into looking for a new home. Gavin shares this latest news about plans for a new site for the club. Ed

Plans to create a new state-of-the-art home for Newport Football Club are to be submitted shortly.

The plans by South Coast Leisure will provide the football club with a brand new floodlit pitch, main stand and bar/function room facilities on land off The Racecourse on one of the main routes into the town.

The proposed new ground, which lies in the Newport North electoral ward, is bordered by the Racecourse, Whippingham Road and East Cowes Road off which the access will be provided.

Features of the new ground

The new ground will include adequate parking facilities on site, be fully accessible to the disabled and will provide a designated viewing area for the public with additional needs within the main clubhouse.

The new ground would be floodlit using the latest ‘low throw’ lighting systems and will be constructed to meet the Football Association’s Category D ground grading – higher than the current club’s requirements of an F grading.



This will enable Newport FC to play up to Step 4 level of the National League System which is Southern Football League Division 1.

Ready to use for start of 2018/19 season

South Coast Leisure (SCL) own Newport’s current St George’s Park and have allowed the club to play there free of charge while a long-term sustainable future is decided. The land at St George’s Park is required for future development.

SCL hope that, subject to the planning process, the new football stadium, which would also be on a main bus route, could be built and ready to use for the start of the 2018/19 season. As well as providing a permanent home for Newport FC, the new venture also includes features to encourage wider community use including facilities for disability football and women’s and youth football.

A really bright future for Newport FC

Paul Airey, SCL’s Planning Consultant, said:

“After an extensive search over a long period of time in which many sites were considered we have now identified and secured a site that offers a really bright future for Newport Football Club. “We have been in close contact with club officials in developing these proposals. These plans will allow Newport FC to move forward as a community-focussed club playing in a brand new, sustainable, stadium with top quality facilities and pitch. “We will continue to work with the club and its supporters and also with the residents who live near the proposed site of the new ground. We want to make sure this opportunity provides Newport and the wider community with the best possible sporting facility.”

A chance to end years of uncertainty

Stuart Ross, chairman of Newport Football Club, said:

“We would like to thank South Coast Leisure for their support over many years. “The club has been working closely with SCL to develop these plans to ensure they meet the required Category D ground grading specifications and are fit for purpose for the club. “On behalf of Newport FC, I will continue my negotiations with SCL in order for this new development to provide the club and the wider Isle of Wight community with a long term sustainable future which is hugely important. We are very close to this which is magnificent. This is a chance for the club to end years of uncertainty and settle into a new home that will offer top class facilities. “We have to move quickly for the start of the 2018/19 season, but we have a plan which, if approved, will finally see the club playing in a ground that can thrive both in terms of its football and in developing and strengthening links with the Islands community.”

