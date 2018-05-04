Newport IW Under 15s win fourth trophy of the season

Graham shares this latest news from

Newport IW Under 15s took home their fourth trophy of the season last night (Thursday), when they won the Island under 16s cup final against West Wight. The final score was 4-0, thanks to goals from Jake Wright, Ben Snow, Jaik Holton and an own goal.

This trophy joins to the Hampshire under 15s cup, the Island under 16s futsal tournament and the Island under 16s league, where they went through the season without losing a game.

The team are having a fantastic season considering that three of the trophies were won in an older age group.

They now have a couple of tournaments to try to add to their trophy haul, which include the SCI tournament held at Seaclose over the May bank holiday weekend and a Sports tours Tournament at Camber Sands, later in the month.