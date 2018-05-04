Isle of Wight Randonnee returns this Sunday

The Randonnee returns to the Isle of Wight this Sunday (6th May).

Organised by the Wayfarers Cycle Touring Club, there are two choices of rides for cyclists to take part in, 100km or 55km, both in a clockwise direction.

There is no cost to enter, which sees 100s of cyclists flock to the Island over the weekend, but the event is supported through sales of completion badges (£4 each). This annual event starts at 9am and continues throughout the day, finishing at 6pm.

Changes for 2018

If you’re a Randonnee regular, there are some changes this year to note.

Organisers have moved the Whitwell Checkpoint to Ventnor Rugby Football Club where there will be much more space for the participants.

There has been a change of policy on the Cowes floating bridge this year, and cyclists will be asked to pay £1 for their crossing. Tickets will be available both at the Yarmouth checkpoint, and at Cowes before boarding.

Show patience if driving

If you are driving on Island roads on Sunday, please show patience and consideration for the cyclists.

It’s a once a year event and one that attracts valuable attention to the Island.

Taking part

If you want to take part and haven’t registered yet, you can do so on the day – and it’s free of charge. Donations accepted.

Image: © Cycle Island