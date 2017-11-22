Danny shares this latest news from Newport Parish Council. Ed

With the South Street public toilets currently closed, Lord Louis Library has kindly agreed to make their accessible toilet temporarily available to people in case of emergency.

This initiative is in partnership with Newport PC and will run concurrently with the arrangement at McDonald’s for use of their facilities.

Just ask for help

A member of the Library staff said,

“The toilet is sited just inside the front entrance to the library, and can be accessed by RADAR key. If you do not have a RADAR key, please ask at the library help desk – staff will be happy to open up the toilet for you.”

While this temporary arrangement is in place, the Library toilet will have an additional daily clean, courtesy of cleaners contracted by Newport Parish Council.

Positive collaboration

Library Service Manager, Rob Jones, said,

“I am very pleased that we are able to work in partnership with Newport Parish Council and in this way make some people’s visits to Newport just a bit easier.”

One final go to open South Street loos

At the November Parish Council meeting it was agreed to have another discussion with the IW Council regarding re-opening the South Street block.

Cllr Peter Whiteman, as Chairman of Newport PC Devolved Services Committee, said,

“We have made a number of suggestions to the IW Council to try to get the South Street block reopened, but they have not yet come to fruition. We are willing to give it one final go as we know how important the facility is to the town. “I am delighted that we have been able to provide an alternative, even if it is only on a temporary basis.”

Image: advencap under CC BY 2.0

