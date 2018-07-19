Newport Living History project comes back to life

Lucy shares this latest news from Newport Parish Council. Ed

Newport Parish Council has taken the next step in the delivery of their Newport Living History Project – which is being funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund – by employing a Project Manager.

Claire Tillman has a year of funding to breathe life into the bones of the bid that was put forward last year. The project offers a whole host of opportunities for the community of Newport to work together, learn more about their home town and share their tales of times gone by.

Share your stories

We are seeking people willing to share their experiences and those of their family who have been living and working in Newport over the last century.

There will be a series of heritage events and workshops throughout the year linking to both the Records Office in Newport and Carisbrooke Castle Museum and a chance to learn new skills as part of those.

Three local schools have already been approached to involve their pupils in the work but this is by no means exclusive. There will be public events that can be attended by all members of the community.

Get in touch

If you would like to know more about the project, then please contact: Claire Tillman, Project Manager Newport Parish Council The Riverside Centre The Quay NEWPORT, Isle of Wight PO30 2QR Tel: 01983 559119 Email: clerk@newportwight.org.uk

This project has been made possible by the contribution of the National Lottery players.

