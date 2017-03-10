NHS Team talk sexual health with Isle of Wight teens

IW NHS Trust share this latest news. Ed

Secondary Schools have been invited to participate in the free ‘Sexual Health and Wellbeing’ sessions which are run by the IW NHS Sexual Health Team and are aimed at Years 9 and 10 and can be adapted for Years 11.

Designed with young people in mind

The Sexual Health training sessions are specifically designed with young people in mind and topics for discussion include equality & diversity, sex & the law, consent, keeping safe (sexting – safeguarding), contraception and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) as well as the services and support available from the Sexual Health Service.

Students are invited to post questions into a locked question box which is left at the school for one week and is for any student to ask any question related to sexual health, anonymously. This enables the Sexual Health Team to see if there are recurring themes/topics that need to be addressed at the follow up session a week later.

SH Nurse: “Really pleased with the positive response”

Steph Barnes, Sexual Health Nurse, said:

“It is important to educate young people and encourage them to access Sexual Health Services, without embarrassment, to promote their health and wellbeing. By talking to, and working with, young people we can better understand better their concerns and support them as well as improve the service we offer. “We are really pleased with the positive response we have had from the three schools we have visited, in particular the students’ response to the question box and follow up session which works very well. We know how important privacy and discretion is and so the question box is a really good way for students to ask the questions they want to ask, in confidence. “These sessions are free to schools and, we believe, invaluable in assisting students and staff alike to increase their knowledge of sexual health awareness. We are more than happy for those schools that have not yet engaged to give us a call and get booked in.”

Sexual Health Service

The Sexual Health Service is based at St. Mary’s Hospital and is a free, friendly and confidential service for men and women of all ages. For more information about the service visit www.wish-net.co.uk or you can find them on Facebook. Alternatively you can telephone 01983 534202.

To arrange Tier 1 Sexual Health Awareness training for staff and school visits, please contact Steph Barnes by email steph.barnes@iow.nhs.uk or telephone 01983 534571.