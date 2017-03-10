Hampshire officers stop more than 180 motorists for mobile phone use while driving

The police share this latest news. Ed

More than 180 motorists were caught using their mobile phone behind the wheel during a week-long crackdown by officers across Hampshire.

A total of 186 drivers were stopped by Roads Policing Officers from the Joint Operations Unit last week as part of a nationwide initiative to make our roads safer, while a further nine were reported for not being in proper control of their vehicle.

Of those motorists stopped, 78 per cent were men, and 70 per cent were aged over 25 years.

During the week of action, 90 per cent of drivers stopped were given fixed penalty notices, 2 per cent were reported for summons, and 8 per cent were given verbal warnings.

In January, before the change in legislation, officers caught 220 people using their mobile phones while driving, and 6 for not being in proper control of their vehicle. The force has since seen around a 15 per cent decrease in mobile phone use behind the wheel.

Road Safety Sergeant Rob Heard said: