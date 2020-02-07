Nine-year-old Isle of Wight skateboarder on our TV screens tonight

Martha Eggleton the nine-year-old skateboarder from Niton, who joined the Wight Trash skateboarding team in 2018, will be appearing on BBC South tonight (BBC1 from 6.30pm).

The youngest member of the Wight Trash team, Martha is a dedicated and gutsy skater, who practices every day after school at her local skatepark and travels to the mainland at weekends to take part in competitions.

© Heather Eggleton

Filmed at JC’s skateclub

The BBC South Today team recently made a visit to John Cattle’s Skate Club in Wootton (the longest running skate club in the country) to film a segment with Martha, and tonight (Friday) you’ll see her speaking to Bryony Leyland about her passion.

“We are just so proud of Martha”

Last year Martha broke her leg in five places, but this didn’t put her off and as soon as she was back on the board, her determination to constantly improve shone through.

Martha’s Mum, Heather, said,

“As a family we are just so proud of Martha coming back stronger after her injury.”

As well as practising at her long skate park in Niton and travelling to the mainland at the weekends (Martha is also part of the Isle of Wight’s Talented Athlete Scheme) she trains at John Cattle’s Skate Club.

© John Cattle’s Skate Club

Close to 200 students each week

John told OnTheWight,

“We have close to 200 students each week at Wootton, from toddlers to adults and everyone in between, including more and more children with additional needs and disabilities thanks to the council’s SEN department and places like the Island Learning Centre. “Everyone gets to enjoy rolling in the park in one way or another.”

Image: © John Cattle’s Skate Club