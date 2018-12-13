‘No catch’ to Ryde’s free nativity scene photo opportunity

Julie shares this latest news on from Aspire Ryde. Ed

During Ryde’s late night shopping on Thursday 6th December, shoppers were invited to dress up in a nativity scene in an empty unit of Royal Victoria Arcade.

The unit opposite displayed a huge quantity of costumes from which people could choose their character – Mary, Joseph, angels, wise ones, shepherds, midwife or innkeeper.

No catch

When offered the opportunity to have their photo taken on their own phone free of charge, several asked ‘What’s the catch?’

Volunteers from Ryde Baptist, St James’ Church and Aspire Ryde replied that there was no catch. This was their free gift to the community.

A steady stream of families, including Jemma Avery and her children (from left to right) Leana, Finlay and Janaya, took part.

Next stop … George St Centre

‘Get In The Picture’ will be held again on the morning of 22nd December in the George Street Centre, on the edge of the Co-op car park.