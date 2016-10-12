No Isle of Wight hearing for Boundary change consultation (updated)

The Isle of Wight is the only constituency to increase the number of MPs rather than reduce them in the boundary review. Despite five other hearings, the Island isn’t getting one.

boundary review map

The Boundary Commission have confirmed there will be no public hearing on the Isle of Wight in relation to the proposed boundary changes.

Earlier today the Boundary Commission announced the date of the first public hearing.

Hearings in Guildford, Oxford, Portsmouth, Brighton and Maidstone were announced, but no dates for the Isle of Wight were given.

Given that the Isle of Wight constituency is the only in the country that is increasing the number of MPs – rather than reducing them – you’d imagine the Boundary Commission would appreciate that a hearing on the Island would be something of great importance.

Boundary Commission confirm
In response to a query from OnTheWight, a spokesperson for the Boundary Commission told us,

There’s no public hearing taking place on the Isle of White [sic], the hearings in the South East are:

  • 20 – 21 October – Guildford
  • 24 – 25 October – Oxford
  • 27 – 28 October – Portsmouth
  • 31 October – 1 November – Brighton
  • 3 – 4 November – Maidstone

The hearing in Guildford is the lead hearing for the South East, when the political parties are provisionally booked to make their representations for the region between 10am and 1pm.

Update: No movement on holding a hearing on the Island
OnTheWight asked the Boundary Commission why they felt it wasn’t important for the Island to have its own hearing, forcing Islanders to pay to cross the Solent instead.

A Boundary Commission for England spokesperson said:

“The Boundary Commission for England is required by an act of parliament to conduct between two and five public hearings in each region of England. Public hearings are just one aspect of consultation and carry no more weight than written representations – everyone can submit their comments through the website until 5 December.

“The distribution of hearings reflects the number of constituencies each region has been allocated. Therefore, we have to consider carefully where to hold the hearings to make sure they are accessible to as many people across the region as possible.

“The South East has been allocated the maximum number of public hearings allowed per region – five – in Guildford, Oxford, Portsmouth, Brighton and Maidstone.”

Article edit
Second response from Boundary Commission added.

Wednesday, 12th October, 2016 1:58pm

By

69 Comments on "No Isle of Wight hearing for Boundary change consultation (updated)"

East Cowes
Once again, central government and the boundary commission don’t understand the needs of the island or that it is in fact an island. No one on the mainland will have to pay £20-worth of petrol to attend one of these meetings, and with Portsmouth being the closest (with a 10 am – 8 pm time slot), it’s not exactly something that is easy to ‘pop by’ after… Read more »
12, October 2016 2:21 pm
Suruk the Slightly Miffed

So you’d prefer everyone from around 15 other constituencies to come here?

12, October 2016 4:50 pm
DaveIOW

Of course!

The benefit to the local economy will be £10m*.

That’s the going rate, isn’t it?

(*Figure may not be representative of actual economic benefit. Based on “optimistic guesswork” model favoured by IWC.)

12, October 2016 5:08 pm
East Cowes
Hardly. I think that they should have extra meetings for rural, isolated areas, whether it’s highlands or islands because otherwise those people are, once again, underrepresented. Quite the silly thing to ask Suruk the Slayer…. Unfortunately there is an Act of Parliament in the way that only allows a maximum of five public hearings per region. However, the English regions no longer exist in legal terms. When… Read more »
12, October 2016 5:17 pm
spy

i can see we will end up with a ukip for the east wight and tory west wight

12, October 2016 2:22 pm
DaveIOW

I tend to agree about the Wild West, but I think better of the people in the East than that they’d elect a Kipper.

12, October 2016 2:59 pm
yjc

Here we go again.
Always the poor relation.
Not worthy of a hearing.

12, October 2016 3:02 pm
DaveIOW

Perhaps the Boundary Commission budget doesn’t run to ferry travel..?

12, October 2016 3:05 pm
Steve Goodman
Islanders don’t seem to matter much to our MP and our government, who have arranged the imminent bankruptcy, refuse when it suits them to acknowledge that the Island is an island, propose to impose this unique major change, and insist that those Islanders they want to “take a look and tell us what they like and don’t like” (“we now need the views of people around the… Read more »
12, October 2016 3:29 pm
DaveIOW

You sound like you’re getting close to declaring the Island an independent state!

Democratic Republic of Vectis?

12, October 2016 3:32 pm
Suruk the Slightly Miffed
These aren’t hearings for specific constituencies. These are 5 hearings for the entire region. There are 83 constituencies in the SE region. That is around 16 constituencies per hearing. Is it reasonable to have a hearing on the IW and expect folk from 15 other constituencies to come here, or for those IW residents who wish to take part to take the short trip to Portsmouth? I’m… Read more »
12, October 2016 4:48 pm
East Cowes
As I inferred above, it’s not a reasonable location when you look at travel times and costs that are more than what someone would pay on the mainland, and particularly given the island’s level of poverty and also computer illiteracy and/or online access. The English Regions no longer exist. The old South West region is only having four of the maximum of five public hearings, and we… Read more »
12, October 2016 5:22 pm
DaveIOW
By my reckoning, return to Portsmouth & Southsea from anywhere on the IOW costs <£30. Southern Vectis Day Ticket = £10 Ryde Esplanade to Southsea Train/Catamaran Off Peak Return = £18.40 Alternatively, write to the Boundary Commission. A Second Class stamp costs 55p. Or email from one of our County Libraries for nowt. We're hardly being excluded from the process. If it matters that much for you… Read more »
12, October 2016 5:38 pm
East Cowes
DaveIOW, In order to access information regarding the boundary changes, you need access to a computer. Of course I have that means but many people don’t. There are lots of pensioners who will turn up to public meetings for information and to contribute to the democratic process but cannot use computers. And you know that many people cannot afford £30 to go to Portsmouth. For those people… Read more »
12, October 2016 6:11 pm
DaveIOW
What I get from your comment is that travelling to Portsmouth is inconvenient, but not impossible. The public sessions are not the only way to engage with this process. As I mentioned above, a letter can be sent for 55p. I’m sure the pensioners you seem to be so very worried about can write a letter. If you are so alarmed by the arrangements, perhaps you could… Read more »
12, October 2016 6:24 pm
East Cowes

DaveIOW

1) Pensioners need to access the information about the details of not only the boundary proposal changes but also the politics involved – that’s why there is info on the website – that, as I said, many can’t access

2) I wrote to AND RANG the Boundary Commission hours ago about this when Insaw the story!! So stop making wrong assumptions.

12, October 2016 7:19 pm
East Cowes

….and 3) if you can’t get to the public hearings in Portsmouth because they are not being held at a time that a person who works in the day time can get there, then it is not ‘inconvenient’ but impossible.

12, October 2016 7:20 pm
Stuart George

To get to Portsmouth from anywhere on the Island actually costs less than £20. A Portsmouth Flyer ticket gives return travel from anywhere on the Island by bus to Ryde Esplanade, hovercraft to Southsea, and hoverbus to Portsmouth city centre for £19.90. Details on page 8 of the bus timetable.

12, October 2016 7:26 pm
East Cowes
Stuart George, it appears that you are missing the point. To get across the island leaving after 5 pm to get to the Hovercraft and/or FastCat takes a long time with traffic, whether on the bus or not. Whether it is £20 (I had calculated £21.40 using the FastCat and driving) or £30, it doesn’t matter; it’s too expensive per person, and carpooling is really not an… Read more »
12, October 2016 7:48 pm
Suruk the Slightly Miffed
So, in effect, you are saying that we should have a special hearing here, for just this constituency, because we are “special”? I wonder if the Scilly Islanders are kicking up the same kind of self righteous stink. Their nearest hearing is in Truro, they get one ferry a day and the cost is £70. All an IW resident needs to do is hop over on a… Read more »
13, October 2016 8:18 am
East Cowes
Suruk the Slayer… ferry plus parking or bus and train and train or bus on the other side. The point is that many people on the island cannot afford the travel costs, and quite a few of the ones who can cannot pop over after work. Yes, all 2000+ residents of Scilly should be frustrated that they’d have to go to Truro. But their island isn’t being… Read more »
13, October 2016 8:36 am
East Cowes
…also forgot to say, having looked at the actual ferry and train times, the FastCat would be a problem on the way back, the Hover slightly better. But all and all, someone coming from Yarmouth, Ventnor, etc after work (leaving work at 5ish) with the bit of traffic we do get, it can take 2+ hours to get to Portsmouth and Southsea (having done it myself many… Read more »
13, October 2016 8:51 am
Darcy
The fact that the Boundary Commission is incapable of spelling our island’s name correctly says all we need to know about its (and the government’s) opinion of the island. The island’s incompetent Tories have alienated their masters in Whitehall, the Labour politburo regard the island as a total irrelevance, the LibDems are whistling in the wind, the Kippers have achieved their objective and the Indies have no… Read more »
12, October 2016 6:26 pm
East Cowes

I don’t think a Vexit is the solution, but very, very well said, Darcy!

12, October 2016 6:30 pm
DaveIOW
I’m going to leave behind the frankly tedious discussion about the process of giving feedback to the Boundary Commission and move on to the plan itself: It is obvious that the IOW is too populous to be a single constituency. The current incumbent has ably demonstrated that one MP is not able to adequately represent the Island in any meaningful way. Sharing an MP with a Mainland… Read more »
12, October 2016 8:32 pm
East Cowes
DaveIOW, if you read the acts of parliament regarding the Boundary Commission for England and the relative processes, you’d understand that is not accurate. Have a review of the law. Re: North-South versus East-West etc, people need to understand the politics which, again, takes more communication which does not exist. I don’t have an opinion on the divide. I’m pro- two constituencies anyway and don’t have a… Read more »
12, October 2016 8:56 pm
DaveIOW

“…I’m angry…”

Yes, I’d picked up on that.

However, we agree that the constituency should split and you’ve indicated no preference for how.

So what on Earth is it that you’re so desperate to feed back to the consultation about?

And does being angry help?

12, October 2016 9:27 pm
East Cowes

…because yet another decision will be made about the Isle of Wight with little to no input from islanders, DaveIOW! You should be angry too.

12, October 2016 9:47 pm
Suruk the Slightly Miffed

So how would you like the constituency to be split?

12, October 2016 9:59 pm
East Cowes
I said above that I don’t have a preference yet because we don’t have enough info. That’s the whole point. And I’m not talking about me. There were strong opinions from many, many islanders during the last round of constituency boundary discussions. We won’t have lots of opportunity for input later. So if people don’t know about this, don’t know the options, can’t input at early stages,… Read more »
12, October 2016 10:29 pm
freeman
I agree. I only happened to find out about the change as I switched the radio on & it had de-tuned, and randomly hit a local station that mentioned “boundary change” (I don’t tend to read the local press regularly). Best information I could find on the ‘net is linked below (separate post in case it gets mod’ed), but as you say it doesn’t let us see… Read more »
19, October 2017 3:09 pm
freeman
Number of Seats by Population https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sixth_Periodic_Review_of_Westminster_constituencies#Across_the_United_Kingdom Likely impact on representation (tldr: 2 conservative likely with current East/West split) http://www.allthatsleft.co.uk/2012/06/south-east-boundary-changes-part-1-the-isle-of-wight/ (Random report on adapting the Island to Climate change – such as 20% reduction in rainfall – thrown up by search engine https://www.iwight.com/azservices/documents/Isle%20of%20Wight%20Climate%20Adaptation%20Report%202011.pdf) Analysis of the likely impact of boundary changes in the South East (IoW under “Hampshire”…) http://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/bdy2018_seast_summary.html IoW East: http://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/cgi-bin/calcwork.py?seat=Isle%20of%20Wight%20East IoW West: http://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/cgi-bin/calcwork.py?seat=Isle%20of%20Wight%20West Note that this… Read more »
19, October 2017 3:11 pm
Suruk the Slightly Miffed

So I get down voted for asking a simple question?

Some people are quite pathetic!

13, October 2016 8:19 am
Suruk the Slightly Miffed
To be perfectly honest, I can’t see what your problem is. Portsmouth is a perfectly reasonable compromise given that there are only five hearings. Add to that the fact that, whatever happens, our individual representation in parliament is going to double, while the electorate in most other constituencies are going to have their representation decreased. It’s not as if this is some heinous plan that is going… Read more »
13, October 2016 8:28 am
East Cowes
Going to double but be weakened in practice and political muscle at the same time, Suruk. Sure, it’/ two votes in Parliament but it doesn’t necessarily equal twice the lobbying power. It would also strengthen the Council’s political influence on the island more (again, in practice) as the MPs try to outdo each other vying for public attention. I’m not particularly pro one MP or two, and… Read more »
13, October 2016 9:01 am
Suruk the Slightly Miffed

So, what you are actually saying is that you want to ensure a boundary change doesn’t give representation to a party you don’t approve of.

Nothing undemocratic about that.

For the record, I dislike UKIP (frankly, I detest them), but I will uphold their supporters right to democratic representation.

13, October 2016 10:02 am
East Cowes
Yeah, wrong, Suruk. You asked my opinion about what I want. I uphold their right to a democratic representation VERY MUCH as well, thus why I think that all people should be able to attend a meeting to make a difference – including UKIP supporters – and apparently you don’t! However the lines get drawn will make a difference in which political party gets elected, as I… Read more »
13, October 2016 10:36 am
Suruk the Slightly Miffed

Your actual words “East Cowes”

***”But I made it clear that I don’t want any UKIP MPs which is important to the island and the UK. Depending on how lines are drawn a UKIP MP is a possibility.”***

Kindly explain what that paragraph means, if it doesn’t mean that you want to ensure a boundary change does not deliver a UKIP MP for the IW?

13, October 2016 12:18 pm
East Cowes

Exactly what it says, Suruk. That’s what I want. But I also want the island people to have a voice.

13, October 2016 12:41 pm
Suruk the Slightly Miffed

Glad we got that cleared up.

You want the democratic right to exclude others from their democratic rights.

All clear and understood.

13, October 2016 12:54 pm
East Cowes
You clearly don’t understand the point, so we’ll have to agree to disagree. Silencing the people at the beginning of the process is ridiculous. I don’t want a UKIP MP, but I would rather that the people have a say on the boundaries to determine whether we’ll get a UKIP MP or not, not wait until there is no choice. Drawing the lines is a powerful part… Read more »
13, October 2016 2:03 pm
DaveIOW

If the only way to be part of the consultation was in person at the meeting, you might have a point.

But it isn’t, so you don’t.

13, October 2016 10:44 am
East Cowes
If the only way to get the info to educate oneself and make a recommendation requires a computer and/or going to a public meeting, then no, DaveIOW, you are wrong again. We are going in useless circles. And, oh my, I have never encountered two alleged islanders who are so against islanders being able to go to a meeting for their best interests. It appears you want… Read more »
13, October 2016 11:10 am
DaveIOW
You say “wrong”, I’ll be a little more respectful and agree that we are of a “different opinion”. Either way, we’d both be fooling ourselves to think this wasn’t already a done deal. This process will tick the box for “consultation” allowing the already crystallised plan to be put in to action. The best news is that at least half of us will end up with an… Read more »
13, October 2016 11:38 am
East Cowes
Facts are not opinions, DaveIOW. It’s a fact that there are only a few ways of input into the consultation and many islanders cannot use those methods. I know that there are limitations on what can be accomplished from these public hearings. However, having been involved in many of these things at many levels throughout the years, if you aren’t present, you don’t ‘represent’. It goes back… Read more »
13, October 2016 12:27 pm
East Cowes

*thing (Autocorrect is now choosing the plural over singular apparently because I have typed ‘things’ too many times on average. Un-smartphone needs to relearn English!)

13, October 2016 12:29 pm
nico
I think you’ve done an excellent job, East Cowes, in making your case and raising our awareness about this. And doing so in a very respectful manner, despite enough provocation! (Since when has telling someone you think they’re wrong been deemed as ‘disrespectful’, my foot :/ *Of course* sitting at a computer to send comments on this, is second best to attending a meeting, with the to… Read more »
13, October 2016 7:12 pm
Tim

“OnTheWight asked the Boundary Commission why they felt it wasn’t important for the Island to have its own hearing, forcing Islanders to pay to cross the Solent instead.”

Fixed Link anyone?

13, October 2016 8:37 am
Julie

Why is it east west why not north south
Why not build a wall and get other side to pay
Will we get passport control at godshill
Why 2 MPs surely one useless one is enough
All these and more questions need to be resolved by our masters

13, October 2016 9:07 am
Colin
It is a bit like the “consultations” that various organisations (such as the IW Council) are obliged to hold when making changes. The Boundary Commission don’t actually want your views; all they are doing is what is required by law to get their plan passed. They have divided up the Island as they see fit and that’s it. And does the split actually matter? You will still… Read more »
13, October 2016 1:10 pm
Moronic

I find it unbelievable that many parochials are kicking off about increasing the island’s voice on the national stage. Get a grip

13, October 2016 9:01 pm
Suruk the Slightly Miffed

Agreed.

The way some are “kicking off” around here you’d think we were about to be merged with Portsmouth and Southampton.

Oh wait……

Strange how those who are kicking up a stink about giving Islander’s a bigger say in Parliament don’t seem to be bothered about the devolution “deal”, which will have a much deeper and more profound impact on our lives.

14, October 2016 8:31 am
East Cowes
Oh, Suruk, how little you know about those of us speaking here. I know all about the devolution deal, from the Coalitions’: dismantling of the RDAs to the formation of the LEPs, to the latest re: mayor, funding through business rates, etc. – all economic and political structures that fail the island. Equally as passionate and as vocal both here and where it counts. How do you… Read more »
14, October 2016 8:56 am
Suruk the Slightly Miffed

You CAN go to a meeting.

It is open.

It is accessible.

It is only in Portsmouth.

Get on a ferry.

Simples!

14, October 2016 12:13 pm
Bob Seely
Evening, I do feel that we have little need of a new hearing because the Boundary Commission reversed its original proposal after taking evidence from Islanders. The initial hearing took place in Portsmouth a few years ago, probably 2011/12. The Commission had originally proposed a north/south split of the Island, which was not very logical. Some of us argued for an east/west split, which was accepted. So… Read more »
13, October 2016 9:48 pm
nico

So, once, 4-5 years ago (and in Portsmouth) was enough? You had your say, that’s good. Others would like it made accessible for them to have theirs, too.

A bit defeatist and actively discouraging of participation this time round, to suggest ‘we’ve had our quota’ of being listened to.

Good to hear that such meetings can be productive and well worth attending.

14, October 2016 6:30 am
Suruk the Slightly Miffed
An East-West split is the most logical choice, both geographically and demographically. It will mean that larger majorities are likely for each constituency. This is a good thing as it means less disenfranchised voters. A North-South split (the only other real alternative) would be more complex (more wards to draw the line between) and would probably result in two constituencies with a greater demographic mix. This would… Read more »
14, October 2016 8:36 am
Stetson

I disagree that big majorities are a good thing.

I think they can engender a feeling of apathy voters who may want to see change and a lack of motivation for the mp(s) to ‘earn’ their votes from their constituents (ie Turner, A)

14, October 2016 10:48 pm
Suruk the Slightly Miffed

True, but, converesly, when an MP is elected with a small majority it will mean a large number of constituents didn’t vote for them.

No how about this for an idea (though it would require a change in the law). The IW returns two MPs, but they are the first and second place from an island wide poll.

15, October 2016 9:36 am
DaveIOW

How about this for a different idea…

Get rid of FPTP in favour of some form of PR.

Imagine that, some form of democracy where all votes actually count for something!

15, October 2016 9:47 am
Suruk the Slightly Miffed

That isn’t going to happen while FPTP favours the incumbent government. And “Momentum” have ensured that is a done deal for the forseeable future.

15, October 2016 9:55 am
DaveIOW
I’m not certain the entire blame can be laid at the feet of Momentum. There seems in the UK & Europe to be a populist (and rather frightening) move to the politics of the right which the Tory party are doing little (nothing?) to control. I’m not convinced the lurch to the right is even based in fact, just misinformation and misplaced fear. And it appears to… Read more »
15, October 2016 10:10 am
Suruk the Slightly Miffed

The swing to the right is a real and frightening thing. But Labour aren’t helping by swinging further to the left, and away from the general mood of the population.

Maybe when Brexit explodes there will be a leftist backlash, but by then the country and it’s economy will be in tatters.

15, October 2016 10:23 am
nico

The empowering and overpowering sense of ‘each vote matters’ when we turned out for the Referendum, is never to be forgotten as far as I’m concerned.

It really highlighted the main reason for usual apathy, letting the genie out of the bottle.

Shame if it doesn’t become normal practice, but I don’t suppose vested interests will allow it.

15, October 2016 10:24 am
DaveIOW
Much of the blame must sit with Cameron, our weak previous PM. Had he the moral courage to stand up to Farage and his swivel-eyed loons, the referendum need not have taken place. Or perhaps taken place later, in an atmosphere of honesty in which a true picture of the Brexit process was given to the public. For all of his faults (there are many!), Farage was… Read more »
15, October 2016 10:30 am
DaveIOW

A figure to consider from GE2015.

The Conservatives got 50% of the seats.

Democracy? Really?

15, October 2016 10:19 am
DaveIOW

Okay, I’ll type it in full as the operators seem to have confused the websites coding!

The Cons got fewer than 37% of the votes, but more than 50% of the seats.

15, October 2016 10:21 am
tr
Reading through the whole comment tread this morning it sounds like some contributors are more in favour or revolution than just boundary change. but boundary change is what we are talking about. personally, I would rather have seen the IOW remain as one constituency, and all other constituencies scaled up to be a similar size. that would have significantly reduced the number occupying the ‘green benches’ in… Read more »
15, October 2016 11:38 am
DaveIOW

We Brits has a deserved reputation for not liking to make a fuss.

I suspect it is that, along with an unhealthy dose of apathy that prevents us from staging a peaceful revolution!

We’d rather ignore the plutocracy we are shackled to than stick our neck out and risk upsetting anybody.

Where I agree entirely is that avoiding Mr Turner is the best I’m hoping for.

15, October 2016 12:29 pm
