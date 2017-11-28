Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

With the onset of winter, Island Roads has announced an end to night-time working until next year.

Traditionally, the highways PFI company begins its major resurfacing programme in March and continues for as long as conditions allow given that high winds, rain and low temperatures all adversely affect the application of new road surfaces.

While, for this reason, night-time working has now been curtailed for this year, planned day time working is scheduled to continue until mid-December, weather permitting.

Island Roads deputy service director, Steve Ashman, explained,

“Night shift working tends to be on the busiest routes so we do not want to begin improvement schemes if there is a significant risk that, because of the weather, we will be unable to finish them on schedule. “As we are nearly into December, experiencing a cold snap and with further wintery weather predicted, we have taken the decision not to undertake any further night work on the busier main routes this year.”

Steve said,

“Once again we have undertaken a great deal of improvement and maintenance work and we would like to thank the Isle of Wight community for their understanding and co-operation in what has been another extremely busy year.”

Several schemes deferred

Because of the decision to finish the nightwork programme, the intended scheme to resurface the Racecourse Roundabout at Whippingham has been deferred until next year along with schemes at Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Newport Road, Cowes and Church Road and High Street (between Forelands Road and public footpath BB8) at Bembridge.

In addition, Avenue Road, Freshwater resurfacing works will now be undertaken during the day under two phases.

Next year’s work is now being reviewed over the coming weeks and plans for what is predicted to be another ambitious programme will be announced early in 2018.

Image: Photooptik under CC BY 2.0