Number of Isle of Wight residents seeking out of work benefits

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics show that 4,845 people in the Isle of Wight area were claiming ‘out of work benefits’ during October 2020 – these figures also includes Universal Credit figures (see below).
That’s a fall of 200 since September 2020, when there were 5,045 claimants, but a rise of 2,740 from October 2019 (2,105 JSA claimants).
Breakdown of claimants
Of those claiming in October 2020,
- 2,910 were male
- 1,935 were female
- 10 were 16-17
- 945 were aged 18 To 24
- (530 were aged 18 To 21)
- 2,540 were aged 25 To 49
- 1,355 were aged 50+
That means 6.1% of the resident population of area aged 16-64 is claiming out of work benefits – 0.9% more than the rest of the South East (5.2), and 0.2% less than the whole of the UK (6.3%).
Tuesday, 10th November, 2020
By Sally Perry
