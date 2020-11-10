Vulnerable Isle of Wight residents urged to take extra care during lockdown

The Isle of Wight Council has issued a checklist for vulnerable residents to help them stay safe during the national lockdown.

The authority is reassuring people that help is on hand for anyone who is adversely impacted by coronavirus (Covid-19).

Stewart: Will reassure them that locally help is on hand

Council leader, Dave Stewart, said,

“We know that many people at greater risk from the harms caused by Covid-19 may be particularly worried at this time. “The most vulnerable of our residents — anyone who is deemed by the NHS to be ‘clinically extremely vulnerable’ — will receive a letter or email from the government setting out updated guidance for staying safe. “In addition, we’ll also be in touch in the coming days to check whether you have any support needs and let you know how to contact us if you need help. “We have produced a simple checklist to help people understand the latest advice and also to reassure them that locally help is on hand, should they need it. Anyone who is over 60 or has a long term health condition may also find this information useful.”

Everyone must follow the national government guidance which includes — staying at home as much as possible, maintaining social distancing, wearing face coverings in certain situations, and hand washing frequently.

Checklist

Additionally, the checklist for clinically extremely vulnerable individuals is:

Social contact — stay at home as much as possible and try to stay two metres away from other people including within your household or support bubble.

— stay at home as much as possible and try to stay two metres away from other people including within your household or support bubble. Shopping — ask your family and friends to collect items for you or order online.

— ask your family and friends to collect items for you or order online. Travel — avoid all non-essential journeys by private or public transport.

— avoid all non-essential journeys by private or public transport. Work — work from home, but if this is not possible, seek further advice from your employer.

— work from home, but if this is not possible, seek further advice from your employer. Staying active — you can continue to take regular exercise outdoors, taking care to stay safe.

— you can continue to take regular exercise outdoors, taking care to stay safe. Accessing care and support — continue to access any care, medical services and essential or urgent care when you need to.

— continue to access any care, medical services and essential or urgent care when you need to. Mental health — take steps to look after your mental health and seek help from a health professional if needed.

You should receive a letter

Individuals who are classed as clinically extremely vulnerable will receive a letter from the NHS and can access support by registering online via the Website, as detailed in the letter from government.

Anyone who needs help in the coming weeks can also call the council’s Coronavirus helpline on (01983) 823600. The helpline is open 9am to 5pm weekdays and between 10am and 3pm at weekends.

Help for anyone who needs it

This helpline is for anyone who needs help because of self-isolation, who is alone with no local network of friends, family or neighbours and needs support, or who feels vulnerable and may need assistance with:

help to access pharmacy medication delivery services and healthcare needs;

access to online shopping delivery services or small essential shopping requests;

signposting to partner agencies for support with issues arising from isolation including welfare, finance, mental health, childcare issues, crisis advice and support or other caring responsibilities.

Extra cash committed

The council has committed extra money to the Help Through Crisis scheme which is already operating on the Island to provide crucial help to those Islanders struggling to afford food and other essentials during the pandemic.

Residents can download the council’s self-isolation planning guide to help prepare for lockdown, with links to services, hints, tips and guidance. Find it here

Further guidance for Islanders who are clinically extremely vulnerable can be found on the council’s Website or on the NHS Website.

