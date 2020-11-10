Seven Isle of Wight war memorials now protected by National Heritage listings

Ahead of Armistice Day, seven war memorials have been listed across the Isle of Wight.

These are some of the 132 war memorials that have been added to the National Heritage List for England by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England, in the past year.

The seven newly-listed memorials on the Isle of Wight include:

East Cowes Air Raid Protection Memorial, Isle of Wight Grade II

This memorial was erected in the churchyard of the St James Church in East Cowes to commemorate the loss of four members of the local Air Raid Precautions (ARP) service people who died while on duty during the Second World War – Senior Warden Edward Kersey (46), Warden Montague B B Brinton (37), Warden William M Cowburn (37), and Mrs Alice F Hann of the Women’s Voluntary Services (63).

It was commissioned by their fellow members of the East Cowes Civil Defence Warden and Ambulance Service. The Isle of Wight was subject to frequent German air raids during the Second World War. Several bombs fell on the area of Cowes and East Cowes, with some of the worst raids occurring on 4 and 5 May 1942, in which two of the East Cowes Civil-Defence service people named on this memorial died.

The base of the cross memorial is carved to represent an ARP wardens helmet, lamp and water bottle amongst rubble.

Tens of thousands were erected across England

The recently listed memorials are among tens of thousands that were erected across England in memory of the many people who lost their lives in both World Wars, never to return home.

In place of graves, these memorials became focal points for local communities to mourn and honour their dead. Nationally, The Cenotaph in Whitehall is seen as the country’s main memorial and this year marks the centenary of its erection.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the public have been asked to mark Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day at home, making the listings an important part of national commemorations

Huddleston: Pleased we have protected 132 memorials this year

Heritage Minister, Nigel Huddleston, said,

“Each year on Remembrance Sunday we come together as a nation in silence to remember and give thanks to all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. “In our towns, cities and villages, memorials stand to these brave men and women. I am very pleased that this year, as we mark the centenary of the Cenotaph itself, we have protected 132 memorials so that future generations can learn about those who gave so much to our country.”

Wilson: Proud to continue protecting these important public monuments

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England said,

“Our War Memorials across the country remind us of the huge sacrifices made by generations in the conflicts of the last century, and provide communities with a focal point to express their gratitude and loss. “We are proud to continue our work in recognising and protecting these important public monuments so future generations can continue to honour and remember the fallen.”

Share your stories

Why not share your knowledge and pictures of these newly listed memorials, so we can record important facts, and share what you know with others? You might even know the stories of the people named on the war memorials.

You can also upload information and pictures about other listed buildings and places near you. 99% of people in England live within a mile of a place on the List which has over 400,000 entries, from tower blocks and tombstones to barrows and bunkers, palaces and pigsties, cathedrals, windmills and rollercoasters.

News shared by Celia on behalf of Historic England. Ed

Images: © War Memorials Trust