Number of patients being treated for Covid in Isle of Wight hospital now reaches 51

The increase in Covid-19 patients at St Mary’s has put additional pressure on the hospital, which also has 40 staff members testing positive for the disease

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

st mary's hospital

The CEO of Isle of Wight NHS Trust has confirmed today that the hospital are currently treating 51 patients for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

In an interview with Isle of Wight Radio, Maggie Oldham said there were a further nine patients suspected of having Covid-19 too.

Steep rise in admissions
According to the Government’s Covid dashboard (which has a lag) there were 23 patients in hospital as at 30th December.

The steep rise in patients being treated for Covid-19 is putting additional pressure on the hospital, as warned by Ms Oldham last week, which also has 40 members of staff testing positive.

Full interview
You can hear the full interview below

The weekly figures for tests, deaths, age breakdowns etc is due later this morning.

Source: Isle of Wight Radio

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P

Tuesday, 5th January, 2021 9:22am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oaz

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*