Number of patients being treated for Covid in Isle of Wight hospital now reaches 51

The CEO of Isle of Wight NHS Trust has confirmed today that the hospital are currently treating 51 patients for Coronavirus (Covid-19).
In an interview with Isle of Wight Radio, Maggie Oldham said there were a further nine patients suspected of having Covid-19 too.
Steep rise in admissions
According to the Government’s Covid dashboard (which has a lag) there were 23 patients in hospital as at 30th December.
The steep rise in patients being treated for Covid-19 is putting additional pressure on the hospital, as warned by Ms Oldham last week, which also has 40 members of staff testing positive.
Full interview
You can hear the full interview below
The weekly figures for tests, deaths, age breakdowns etc is due later this morning.
Source: Isle of Wight Radio
Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P
Tuesday, 5th January, 2021 9:22am
By Sally Perry
