Number of positive Isle of Wight Covid-19 tests doubles from previous day

The number of positive Coronavirus test results has risen again today on the Isle of Wight, but more significantly than ever before

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

illustration of person coughing with text know the symptoms

Since Wednesday 23rd December the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests has increased by 55.

According to the Government’s Coronavirus Dashboard this takes the rolling seven-day figure to 173 – a rate per 100,000 population of 122.70. Seven days ago the rolling seven-day figure was 58.

The latest R number for the South East has risen again, from 1.1-1.3 to 1.2-1.4.

The cumulative total since the pandemic began now at 1,230 a rate per 100,000 population of 872.34.

Find out more about the Tier 3 restrictions the Isle of Wight will be place under from Saturday 26th December.

Live map
An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island. This has a new function where you can tap in your postcode and it will take you to your vicinity. It’s not always totally up to date, so you need to check the date of the data.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Only get tested on the Island
Residents are reminding that only thise with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

  • a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)
  • a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)
  • a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal
  • Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Source: Covid Dashboard

Image: United Nations COVID-19 Response under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 24th December, 2020 9:09pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o9H

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Number of positive Isle of Wight Covid-19 tests doubles from previous day"

newest oldest most voted
Alternative Perspective
What we have seen across the world is that those countries that have managed to keep the infection rate very low have fared much better than those who haven’t. In many respects we are lucky being an island, it enables us to keep a much tighter control, but this only works so long as the infection rate remains low. Today’s numbers of 55 are frankly very alarming… Read more »
Vote Up40Vote Down
24, December 2020 10:25 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*