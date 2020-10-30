Police have been issuing Covid-19 fines on the Isle of Wight

Hampshire Constabulary have told News OnTheWight that they have issued eight Covid-19 fines on the Isle of Wight relating to breaches of the regulations since 10th October 2020.

When we asked for a breakdown of what the fines were for and their amounts, a spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary told News OnTheWight,

“I’m sorry, I am not able to go through each report and decipher the circumstances at this time.”

House party

Last weekend Police were called to a house party in Ryde where they found at least 20 persons present. A spokesperson for Hampshire Police explained that this type of activity was unacceptable.

They said six people had been issued with £200 fines, but they were considering further enforcement.

Blyth: Fines are a “last resort”

Last month the Assistant Chief Constable Maggie Blyth, set out how the Police intended to monitor and enforce the Coronavirus ‘Rule of Six’.

She explained,

“As a last resort, we will enforce, whether it’s by directing people to leave an area, or issuing a fine. We have found that the majority of breaches reported to us can be resolved without having to issue a fine.”

Fines for businesses

It’s not just people breaking the Rule of Six who could be fined. Businesses were warned that they could face fines of up to £10,000 if they did not display QR code at the entrance to their premises or record contact details of customers.

If you wish to report a possible breach of the regulations visit the Hants Police Website.

Rising positive tests

The latest figures for positive Coronavirus tests on the Isle of Wight reveal the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic today (Friday).

The cumulative numbers increased by 17, taking it to 627, with 64 new positive tests recorded in the last seven days.

All the latest Covid-19 measures can be found on the Government Website.

Image: UnitedNations under CC BY 2.0