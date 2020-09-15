Police chief sets out how they will monitor and enforce Coronavirus ‘Rule of Six’

Assistant Chief Constable Maggie Blyth, shared this update on the new Coronavirus ‘rule of six’ restrictions. Ed

We are confident that the people of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will continue to follow the regulations and guidance as we move on to this new stage.

Thanks to everyone’s efforts, infection rates in our area remain low, but we have seen rises in cases across the county and in other parts of the country, and we must all continue to take personal responsibility to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.

The ‘Rule of Six’

The restrictions introduced yesterday (Monday) mean that gatherings of more than six people, indoors or outdoors, are prohibited.

There are some exemptions – please take a look at the Government Website for more information.

Engage, explain and encourage

Limiting the spread of infection is primarily the responsibility of public health, and not just down to the police, and we will continue to work with businesses, government, hospitality owners, local authorities, universities and others.

Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage, explain and encourage people to comply with the regulations, and this will continue.

We will use common sense and discretion to determine what is reasonable.

Enforcement as last resort

As a last resort, we will enforce, whether it’s by directing people to leave an area, or issuing a fine. We have found that the majority of breaches reported to us can be resolved without having to issue a fine.

As you will expect, we have proportionate plans in place with dedicated patrols, and we will be out in our communities, speaking to people and making sure they understand what is required.

Reporting breaches

You can tell us about possible breaches of regulations via our Website.

Our officers are also working hard to keep us safe from the full range of crimes, and demand is at pre-pandemic levels. Please continue to work with us and remember we are here for you if you need help.

In an emergency, always dial 999.

You can also report crime via our Website or by dialling the non-emergency 101 number.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary, in their own words. Ed

Image: Brett Jordan under CC BY 2.0