Number of UK Covid deaths is now larger than the Isle of Wight’s total population

When you hear large numbers, it’s often hard to really understand quite how big they are. When you hear tens of thousands or more, we as humans, struggle to comprehend.

While it’s hard to imagine the 140,000+ people that live on the Isle of Wight – you never see all of us together in one place – those who live here can easily grasp the size of the Island.

Well, this week, the number of people who have died in the UK and had Covid-19 put on the death certificate is now greater than the number of all people who live on the Isle of Wight, from the one day old baby to the eldest resident.

Happily the number of people being affected by Covid is currently reducing, but it felt worth marking this given the size of the Island’s population.

Comparing the figures

This week the number of people in the UK with Covid-19 on the death certificate has reached 143,259.

Based on the Office for National Statistic’s mid-2018 population estimates, there are approximately 141,500 people living on the Isle of Wight.

Isle of Wight deaths

According to the Covid Dashboard, on the Island the total number of people who have died with within 28 days of positive test is 248 (as of 10th March). The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 267 (as of 26th February).

According to the Office of National Statistics, 271 people have died in 2020 and 2021 with Covid-19 as the cause of death.

The total number of deaths of all causes, including Covid-19 in the last year is 1,952.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic, whatever the cause.

Find out more

You can see all the data relating to deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate on the Government’s Covid Dashboard.

