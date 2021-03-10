Isle of Wight council acts smart to save money at upcoming elections

Earlier in the week, News OnTheWight published details of when the pre-election period begins, ahead of the Isle of Wight elections on 6th May.

As well as Isle of Wight council elections, there will be town, parish and community council elections, plus polling for the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

It’s because of the PCC elections that the council are starting their pre-election period (also known as purdah) on 22nd March rather than the official deadline date of 29th March.

Saving £44,000

By deciding to issue the notice of election on the same day as the Police Area Returning Officer, the Isle of Wight will be saving £44,000 in unnecessary postage costs.

An Isle of Wight council spokesperson explains,