Isle of Wight council acts smart to save money at upcoming elections

Earlier in the week, News OnTheWight published details of when the pre-election period begins, ahead of the Isle of Wight elections on 6th May.
As well as Isle of Wight council elections, there will be town, parish and community council elections, plus polling for the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).
It’s because of the PCC elections that the council are starting their pre-election period (also known as purdah) on 22nd March rather than the official deadline date of 29th March.
Saving £44,000
By deciding to issue the notice of election on the same day as the Police Area Returning Officer, the Isle of Wight will be saving £44,000 in unnecessary postage costs.
An Isle of Wight council spokesperson explains,
“Our local elections are “combined” with those for the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), as well as the Parish, Town and Community Councils on the Isle of Wight.
“The Police Area Returning Officer (PARO) is publishing their Notice of Election (which starts the election process) on Monday 22nd March.
“We could publish our Notice of Election later (up to the 29th March). However, as there is a requirement to issue Poll Cards ‘as soon as practicable after the publication of the Notice of Election’ we would be required to send the PCC poll cards out as soon as practicable on or after 22nd March, and then wait until the Notice of Election was published for the local elections before sending out a second batch of poll cards for the Isle of Wight Council and Parish, Town and Community Council elections.
“This would be potentially confusing for electors, and the cost of printing and posting a full second batch of Poll Cards is around £44,000
“Publishing the Notice of Election earlier also allows more time for nominations to be received. This longer period will hopefully reduce the number of candidates who wish to submit their nomination papers at the same time.”
