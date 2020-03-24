Official confirmed Isle of Wight Coronavirus cases rises to three – but third lowest in UK

The latest figures from the Government show that there is a fourth confirmed case of Coronavirus (Covid10) on the Isle of Wight.

Seventeen days since the first patient testing positive for Covid19 was confirmed and ten days since the second (which was later reallocated to another local authority), and a week since the third case.

There are a total of 8,077 confirmed cases in the UK and the Isle of Wight is still the third lowest in the country, sitting just above Blackburn and Kingston Upon Hull.

Anecdotally, on social media, many Islanders have reported self-isolating with symptoms of the virus, but only those needing hospital treatment are being tested at present.

Community testing

The Health Minister said that this would change in the near future and more testing would be carried out in the community.

Last night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a strict lockdown for the nation.

Government Covid-19 guidance

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

Image: Drew Hays under CC BY 2.0