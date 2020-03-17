Isle of Wight official Coronavirus confirmed cases returns to two

Today’s official figures for the number of people confirmed to have Covid-19 (C19) have been updated.

After the dip yesterday from two cases to one – the number has again returned to two.

To date, the growth in the official numbers has been slow, with the second case taking a week, after the first case.

These official numbers are only the people who are being treated at St Mary’s Hospital, and does not include those who self-isolating.

Government Covid-19 guidance

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

Image: Kelly Sikkema under CC BY 2.0