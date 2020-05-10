Crowdfunder launch: Help secure the future of News OnTheWight with Solent LEP match funding

Number of Isle of Wight lab-confirmed Coronavirus cases rises to 155

In the last few days the number of lab-confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight has risen to 155

Covid-19 test tube

The number of confirmed Isle of Wight Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has increased from 146 to 155 since Wednesday.

Anecdotally there are more cases of Coronavirus in the community – including in care homes – with Island residents who are showing symptoms self-isolating.

The statistics
As of 5th May, 25 people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital to have tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and been discharged.

A total of 29 people have sadly died at St Mary’s Hospital after being tested for Covid-19. There have been six deaths outside the hospital setting.

It’s been five days since the Government and NHSX launched the Contact Tracing App on the Isle of Wight. By Thursday morning 28 people had logged symptoms via the App.

The stats explained
A breakdown of national figures can be found on the Covid-19 Dashboard.

See OnTheWight’s explainer article on understanding the Covid-19 figures that are released by NHS England and Public Health England.

Residents continue to be urged to remain at home in order to stay safe and help the NHS save lives.

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).

Social distancing
It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.

Seeking advice
Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

Image: Pixabay under CC BY 2.0

Sunday, 10th May, 2020 10:29am

By

3 Comments on "Number of Isle of Wight lab-confirmed Coronavirus cases rises to 155"

chartman

What hope do we have when we have to send 50,000 covid samples to the USA for testing ? What happened to out capability to test 100K tests per day ?

10, May 2020 11:36 am
jon101

It was nothing more than Propaganda, the infections of Covid are being deliberately inflated

10, May 2020 12:56 pm
jon101
“Number of Isle of Wight lab-confirmed Coronavirus cases rises to 155” Not difficult to achieve when the tests themselves give 60% to 80% false positives. search you tube for (Tanzanian President John Magufuli: Even Papaya and Goats are Corona positive) user = ‘yogi why’ Vittoria Sgarbi is an Italian art critic, art historian, politician, cultural commentator and television personality. He was appointed curator of the Italian Pavilion… Read more »
10, May 2020 12:54 pm
