Flying high above the Isle of Wight fog (photos and videos)

Putting aside the travel disruption for cross-Solent ferries, the Isle of Wight was treated to some beautifully atmospheric fog yesterday (Friday). With many people still off work, it was a great chance to get out and capture it.

Fog over Sandown Bay

There were some fantastic photos and aerial drone videos captured across the Isle of Wight yesterday (Friday).

Thanks to everyone who shared their images across all social media platforms.

Here’s how things looked.

Start of the day
Aidy W shared this foggy start to the day:

A foggy start to the day by Aidy W

Colette Lane shared this beauty:

Looking towards Arreton by Colette Lane

Whilst Martin Lane had this one of the fog rolling back:

Fog rolling back by Martin Lane

Sienna Anderson had some gorgeous shots to share:

Light through the fog by Sienna Anderson
Fence through the fog by Sienna Anderson

Scott Hedley shared this atmospheric shot taken just outside Newport:

Just outside Newport by Scott Hedley

And here’s a handful taken by us from Culver, Forelands beach in Bembridge and Ventnor Downs:

Fog above Sandown Bay by Simon Perry
Above the fog on Culver Down by Simon Perry
The fog floating over Sandown Bay by Sally Perry
Thick fog in the valley by Sally Perry
Forelands beach in Bembridge by Simon Perry
Think fog beneath Ventnor Downs by Simon Perry
Fog rolling across Luccombe by Simon Perry
Foggy Ventnor by Sally Perry

Flying high
Nathaniel Wheatley from ProCam Films shared this stunning video, captured in the air on the south of the Isle of Wight

Meanwhile, Richard Manser from Safe Site IOW took his drone over to Quarr Abbey

Thanks to everyone who shared their photos and videos. We loved them all!

Saturday, 31st December, 2016 2:42pm

By

Isle of Wight News

1 Comment

  1. Janet Scott


    31.Dec.2016 4:51pm

    I too loved them all, especially Quarr Abbey, well done Richard Manser.

