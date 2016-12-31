Flying high above the Isle of Wight fog (photos and videos)

There were some fantastic photos and aerial drone videos captured across the Isle of Wight yesterday (Friday).
Thanks to everyone who shared their images across all social media platforms.
Here’s how things looked.
Start of the day
Aidy W shared this foggy start to the day:
Colette Lane shared this beauty:
Whilst Martin Lane had this one of the fog rolling back:
Sienna Anderson had some gorgeous shots to share:
Scott Hedley shared this atmospheric shot taken just outside Newport:
And here’s a handful taken by us from Culver, Forelands beach in Bembridge and Ventnor Downs:
Flying high
Nathaniel Wheatley from ProCam Films shared this stunning video, captured in the air on the south of the Isle of Wight
Meanwhile, Richard Manser from Safe Site IOW took his drone over to Quarr Abbey
Thanks to everyone who shared their photos and videos. We loved them all!
Saturday, 31st December, 2016 2:42pm
By Sally Perry
Janet Scott
31.Dec.2016 4:51pm
I too loved them all, especially Quarr Abbey, well done Richard Manser.