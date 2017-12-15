Over £4,500 raised for UKSA at WightFibre Charity Star Wars Premiere

Dale shares this report from last night’s event in Newport. Ed

The force was strong for WightFibre and UKSA at the Charity Premiere of Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi which last night (Thursday) took place at Cineworld, Newport to a capacity audience of 292 VIP Guests and Competition Winners in this special screening of the latest Star Wars blockbuster.

Guests joined a special VIP Reception and rubbed shoulders with characters from the popular film series including Darth Vader, Chewbacca and Storm Troopers, before moving into Screen 1 to take their seats.

Raffle and Auction

Paul Topping of Isle of Wight Radio was the master of ceremonies and conducted a raffle with a chance to win a large chocolate R2D2 model and a Luxury Spa Experience.

The auction, conducted by Rex Gully of HRD Auction Rooms saw competition from the audience for auction lots that included a Replica Storm Trooper Helmet, Original Film Cells from’ The Empire Strikes Back’ and VIP Tickets to this year’s Isle of Wight Festival.

The auction raised £2,200 towards a total for the event of £4,548 which goes to UKSA to fund their ‘Test the Water’ programme; an initiative now in its 4th year that offers Year 6 children from across the Isle of Wight the opportunity to spend half a day at UKSA with their school, taking part in a sailing or watersports session. The objective of the programme is to afford children the opportunity to have a go, to overcome, to succeed and to develop confidence, at an important time when they will soon be transitioning from primary to secondary education.

UKSA programme makes a real difference

Ben Willows, CEO of UKSA comments:

“We are so lucky to have the support of WightFibre to help us keep running this fantastic programme and to continue to make a real difference to young people on the Isle of Wight. We have worked with WightFibre for many years and they provide us with a huge amount of support. “This event is a brilliant platform for us to talk about our charitable work here on the Island and raise money for local children to come to UKSA, so a huge thanks to WightFibre for putting this on again.”

Second time around

This is the second time that WightFibre has held a Charity Screening for Cowes based charity UKSA. The previous event in 2015 for Star Wars: The Force Awakens raised just over £3,000 for the charity, this year’s event was even bigger and raised even more through the generosity of all those attending and supporting the event.

John Irvine, CEO of WightFibre the event hosts added:

“It was a great evening, very well attended, something unique and fun that allows us to give back to the Island community. “To be able to raise even more than before was amazing and really helps us to support the important work of UKSA and in turn, children from across the Island.”

