Over 50s in Shanklin can now get help with all things digital

Age UK Isle of Wight have extended their digital support for the over 50s by launching a brand new digital drop-in venue in Shanklin.

The local charity’s Digital Inclusion Project has been running for the last four years, helping Islanders aged 50 and over with training, support and tuition in all things digital. The project offers drop-in sessions at various convenient locations across the Island, which will now include Shanklin Library.

Digital drop-in sessions are free (donations welcomed), and are run by Age UK Isle of Wight volunteers, who have a wide range of knowledge and experience.

Shanklin sessions

The new Shanklin sessions run on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the library, between 14:30 – 16:00.

Booking isn’t required, although it’s advisable to call ahead if you are attending for the first time (01983 525282).

Helping older Islanders access digital support

Dan Taylor, Digital Inclusion Project Development Officer commented,

“Drop-in sessions have been key in enabling older Islanders to access local digital support. “We are so pleased to be able to add this additional venue to our others in Ryde, Brading, Newport and Freshwater.”

In addition to the drop-in sessions, the Project offers 1to1 tuition and bespoke workshops for groups and organisations.